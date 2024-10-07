FEMA has money for now, new crop money needed

Farm structures have been severely damaged by Hurricane Helene due to high winds, tornadoes, flooding and landslides. Photo by Ashley Smith

President Biden wrote congressional leaders on Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “the resources it requires right now” but that it and other agencies will need money later this year for long-term recovery, including aiding farmers with crop losses.

In the letter to top leaders, Biden wrote, “while FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund has the resources it requires right now to meet immediate needs, the fund does face a shortfall at the end of the year.”

“Without additional funding, FEMA would be required to forego longer-term recovery activities in favor of meeting urgent needs. The Congress should provide FEMA additional resources to avoid forcing that kind of unnecessary trade-off and to give the communities we serve the certainty of knowing that help will be ongoing, both for the short- and long-term,” Biden said.

“I urge you to keep faith with those communities and provide the requested additional funding to rebuild housing infrastructure, to support farmers and ranchers with crop losses, to address impacted schools, and to repair damaged federal highways.

“In addition to FEMA’s ongoing support, these are the resources that communities need and deserve to fully respond to and recover from devastating events,” Biden said.

Separately, Biden announced that in response to a request from Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., he had ordered another 500 active-duty troops with advanced technological assets to move into Western North Carolina and assist with the response and recovery efforts.

“With a total of 1,500 troops now supplementing a robust on-the-ground effort — including more than 6,100 National Guardsmen and more than 7,000 federal personnel — my administration is sparing no resource to support families as they begin their road to rebuilding,” Biden said.

On the campaign trail, former President Trump has said that FEMA is running out of money for disaster relief because it has diverted money to help immigrants, but FEMA officials have denied that, saying the money to help immigrants came from a different fund.