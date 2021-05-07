Fenton named 2021 Young Leader Scholarship Program recipient by MACA

St. Louis, M. — The Mid America CropLife Association board of directors selected eleven college students to participate in the MACA Young Leader Scholarship Program. The 2021 YLSP class includes Micaela Fenton of Evans, Colo. Fenton is attending Colorado State University where she is majoring in soil and crop sciences and hopes to graduate in May 2022. Micaela’s internship will be with the Ditch and Reservoir Company Alliance.

This is the ninth year for the program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities. Recipients receive financial compensation, additional training for finding a job plus the opportunity to network with MACA members. MACA members benefit by developing a talent pool of future industry leaders and through the heightened awareness of MACA within the participating universities.

All the participating students’ educational focus is agriculture, and all are enrolled at one of the Land-Grant Universities in the MACA region. Each have secured a summer internship (2021) related to agriculture, preferably within the crop protection industry. Additionally, the selected recipient will attend the MACA Annual Meeting Sept. 7-9, 2021 and speak about their internship experience and participate in the meeting with MACA members.

After completing their summer internships, the scholarship recipients receive a $2,000 scholarship to assist with their tuition expenses.

The CCAC is pleased to announce that it has hired Willadee Hitchcock to serve as the executive/administrative assistant for the CCAC. Willadee is a fourth-generation Coloradan, whose grandparents were farmers in Nebraska and on the Western Slope. Her favorite childhood memory is spending summers on her grandparents’ acreage in Olathe. Getting a job in the agriculture sector has long been a dream of hers, “I’ve always wanted to use my administrative skills to support producers, so this opportunity is a perfect fit.” Willadee has spent the last decade working for associations in the healthcare and water industry sectors. When she’s not in the garden, she and her husband are avid hikers of Colorado’s 13ers and 14ers. They also enjoy a turn around a country dance floor on Saturday nights.