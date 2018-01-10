Ferreira hangs on to win first round of Denver Chute-Out Bull Riding

1, Paulo Ferreira Lima, Bezerros, Pernanbuco, Brazil, 87.5 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Companyâ€™s Foolish & Cruel, $3,118. 2, Zane Cook, Fort Gibson, Okla., 86.5, $2,338. 3, Taylor Toves, Stephenville, Texas, 86, $1,559. 4, Alex Marcilio, Macaubal, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 85.5, $779. 5, (tie) Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas; Coy Robbins, Camrose, British Columbia; and Winston Lopez, Bandera, Texas; 84.5 each. 8, Todd Chotowetz, Major, Saskatchewan, 84. 9, (tie) Tanner Byrne, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Ezekiel Mitchell, Baytown, Texas; Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho; 83 each. 12, Chase Robbins, Marsing, Idaho, 82.5. 13, (tie) Keyshawn Whitehorse, McCracken Springs, Utah and Silvano Alves, Pilar do Sul, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 82. 15, (tie) Stetson Lawrence, Williston, N.D., and Kurt Shepherd, Atherton, Queensland, Australia, 81. 17, Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 78. 18, Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, Goiania, Goias, Brazil, 76.5. 19, Aaron Williams, Pismo Beach, Calif., 73.5.

The following are first round results and semi-finals qualifiers from the Denver Chute-Out Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour stop at the National Western Stock Show.

DENVER Â­â€” Despite 45 of the world's best bull riders competing during the second performance of the Denver Chute-Out at the National Western Stock Show, Paulo Ferreira Lima was able to hold onto the first-round win with his 87.5-point score from Monday night.

Lima, from Pernanbuco, Brazil, had his success on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Company's bull named Foolish & Cruel. He was one of 19 riders out of the 90-man field to be successful here. All of those contestants will advance to the semi-finals tonight. A total of 30 riders will have their second opportunity then. The remainder of the field advanced based on the amount of time that they rode.

Lima won $3,118 for his first-round win. The money will come in handy as he spent much of the past year in Brazil with his wife and new daughter. After the ride in the Denver Coliseum on Monday, he landed on his right shoulder and was in a sling. It won't keep him from getting on another bull tonight.

Tuesday night's high-marked ride went to Taylor Toves from Stephenville, Texas. Toves got on Owens/Wyatt's bull named Mac's Barbeque for 86 points. That was good for a third-place finish behind Zane Cook from Fort Gibson, Okla., who finished with an 86.5. Cook earned $2,338 while Toves collected $1,559.

Professional Bull Riders action starts tonight at 7 p.m. Thirty riders will by vying for a spot in the 15-man finals. At the end of the night, the contestant with the highest total score on three bulls will be crowned the champion in the Denver Coliseum.