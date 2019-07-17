Fewer than half ERS, NIFA employees plan to move to Kansas City

Fewer than half the employees of the Agriculture Department’s Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture whose positions will move to Kansas City have accepted reassignment, a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department said today.

In an email to The Hagstrom Report, USDA said, “ERS reports there are 72 acceptances and 99 declinations, the latter of which includes employees who declined to provide a response. NIFA reports there are 73 acceptances and 151 declinations, the latter of which includes employees who declined to provide a response.”

“ERS has 76 positions and NIFA has 21 positions that will remain housed in the National Capital Region.

“We expect these numbers may fluctuate until Sept. 30, the report date to the Kansas City region for relocating employees, as employees are free to change their status until that date. These anticipated ranges were taken into account in the department’s long-term strategy, which includes both efforts to ensure separating employees have the resources they need as well as efforts to implement an aggressive hiring strategy to maintain the continuity of ERS and NIFA’s work.”