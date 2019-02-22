FFA members celebrate FFA week by teaching others and advocating for agriculture

Color wars, hat day, drive your tractor to school day, ag Olympics, coloring contests, petting farms, FFA BINGO, pancake feeds, and ice cream socials are marking FFA Week across the region.

In Limon, one day includes Pass the Animal, an activity that began as a fundraiser and has continued as part of FFA Week to allow networking between the chapter and local businesses.

"It's become a way to advocate for the FFA and to let the community know we're advocating for literacy in agriculture," member Brylie Thompson said.

This year, members visited local businesses with a chicken in tow and asked business owners and employees to answer agriculture trivia questions. One correctly answered question ensures the chicken will go to the next business, two correct answers allows him or her to choose the chicken's next visit, and three ensures the chicken won't return for the remainder of the day. Adviser Emily Rudder likens it to the pink flamingo game but with a live farm animal. With each stop, the FFA members have the opportunity to present information about the FFA program and to discuss agricultural topics with community members.

Douglas County FFA members in Castle Rock, Colo., brought livestock to the school for Barnyard Day to celebrate the week and to teach students, staff, and the community about agriculture. Bees, lambs, horses and cattle were among the animals that represent members' SAE projects.

In Sutherland, Neb., FFA Week includes fun activities but a service project is taking center stage. Adviser Jaris Baker, is in her third year with the program that was reintroduced seven years ago after a hiatus. Sutherland FFA members have been making fleece tied blankets to present to local State Troopers to carry in their units. Troopers will have the blankets to offer warmth to stranded motorists or in the case of a crash, especially one involving children.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's something that might add a little comfort, especially in a hard time," said chapter president Emma Wareham.

Chapter members will present the blankets to the patrol officers Friday, Feb., 22, 2019. FFA Week activities will spill into next week with a Teacher Appreciation Breakfast.

Cold weather forced the Alma (Nebraska) FFA chapter to move their Barnyard Day indoors but the event was still a success, teaching elementary students about agriculture and farm safety. The chapter members taught elementary students about livestock production, feeding, tractor and ATV safety, and crops. Theirs was one of the multiple chapters from around the state to attend the Nebraska Cattleman's Classic in Kearney. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.