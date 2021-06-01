FFA names Stump new CEO

The National FFA Organization, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, and the National FFA Foundation have named Scott Stump the new chief executive officer of both organizations, effective June 21.

From 2018 until January, during the Trump administration, Stump served as the assistant secretary of career, technical and adult education at the Education Department, a Senate-confirmed position. He currently serves as senior adviser with Advance CTE.

Stump began his career as an agriculture teacher in Manchester, Ind., where he taught for two years. He then worked for the National FFA Organization, where he managed the national officer team and the National FFA Convention & Expo.

From 2007 through 2014, he served as the assistant provost and state director for career and technical education with the Colorado Community College System. During his CCCS tenure, Stump also served as state FFA adviser, agriculture program director and interim president of Northeastern Junior College during the institution’s presidential search process.

In 2015, Stump was named COO of Vivayic, Inc., a learning solutions provider

Stump and his family live on a small ranch in Stoneham, Colo. He received a bachelor’s in agricultural education degree from Purdue University and a master’s of business administration degree from Western Governors University.