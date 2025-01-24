FFAR and AAVMC open applications for 2025 FFAR vet fellows

As producers grapple with devastating diseases like H5N1 influenza (bird flu), African swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease, alongside growing demands for improved animal welfare and sustainable practices, the need for skilled veterinarians to safeguard the nation’s food supply has never been more urgent. However, the United States is experiencing a critical shortage of veterinarians specializing in livestock and poultry, threatening public health, food safety and the economic vitality of agricultural communities.

To support the development of future veterinary researchers, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges established the FFAR Veterinary Student Research Fellowship in 2018. This year, the fellowship features several updates to expand its scope, eligibility and impact. The program is accepting applications for the 2025 cohort.

“This year’s new vet fellows program updates offer expanded opportunities for veterinary students to engage in groundbreaking research that addresses critical challenges in global food security and sustainable animal production,” said Nikki Dutta, FFAR scientific program officer. “By partnering with AAVMC, FFAR is advancing its mission to develop the next generation of scientific leaders and drive innovative solutions to pressing food and agriculture issues.”

Veterinary research is critical to solving challenges affecting nutritional security, environmental sustainability and public health. However, most fellowships available to veterinary students are limited to traditional biomedical research, with limited opportunity to conduct research outside that scope. To ensure students are aware of the numerous opportunities for veterinarians, FFAR and AAVMC established the FFAR Vet Fellows to support veterinary student research ranging from climate change to pandemic prevention. The fellowship prepares fellows for multi-faceted careers in science and public service. The fellows complete their research with a qualified mentor at an AAVMC member institution and present their findings at the annual Veterinary Scholars Symposium .

WHO AND HOW TO APPLY

The fellowship is open to domestic and international students currently enrolled in a DVM or VMD degree program. New this year, students enrolled in or who have completed an advanced research or non-research degree, such as an MS, MPH or graduate certificate are eligible to apply. Students do not need to have prior research experience, and matching funds are not required for this program. Students from historically underrepresented backgrounds in agriculture are strongly encouraged to apply.

The program is providing up to 15 students a total of $16,000 — a $6,000 increase from last year — to perform research in, but not limited to: agricultural economics; nutritional security and food access; environmental sustainability of agriculture; advanced technologies; zoonotic diseases and pandemic prevention; antimicrobial stewardship; and new this year, livestock/production animal welfare, One Health and veterinary occupational health and safety.

For full details please refer to the 2025 Request for Applications at https://tinyurl.com/e9e4ra99 .

The fellowship application period opens Jan. 15 and closes Feb. 26, 2025. Each application must include a letter of support from a program director or department chair. Information about this program and the application process is available on the Vet Fellows webpage at https://tinyurl.com/535frd8s .

“Partnering with FFAR on the Vet Fellows program illustrates AAVMC’s dedication to fostering growth and development for veterinary scholars through meaningful research opportunities,” said Dotty Gray, AAVMC interim chief executive officer.

The Vet Fellows program is one of several Scientific Workforce Development programs that FFAR funds to prepare today’s scientific workforce to address the food and agriculture challenges of tomorrow.