FFAR announces partnerships with USFRA, WFO

Courtesy photo

The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research and the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance announced Thursday they are establishing an Agriculture-Climate Partnership to unlock the climate-solving potential in farmlands.

“While agriculture contributes 13% of greenhouse gas emissions globally, it also presents an effective solution that can eliminate agriculture’s emissions and offset those of other sectors,” the groups said in a joint statement.

“This partnership envisions a world where every farmer and rancher is employing at least one climate-smart solution on every acre of farmland. The goal is for agriculture to be net negative for greenhouse gas emissions by 2030,” the two groups added.

“FFAR is bringing the best scientific minds in food and agriculture together to develop and test actionable solutions customized by geography, farm type, crops, livestock and climate. USFRA is then mobilizing its vast network of farmers and ranchers to co-create and deploy climate-smart solutions. The coordination starts in the U.S. and will move internationally, as the World Farmers Organisation expands efforts on a global scale.

“Over time, the partnership will lead to the creation of a Climate Smart Activation Platform, providing practical, environmentally and economically sustainable solutions that farmers can utilize to refine and incorporate their climate-smart practices and technology, build resiliency and contribute to agriculture being net negative for greenhouse gas emissions.”