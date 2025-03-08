FFAR rapid research builds diagnostic tools and vaccine for avian metapneumovirus

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Avian metapneumovirus (aMPV) is a highly contagious virus causing respiratory and reproductive disorders in poultry, leading to significant animal welfare concerns and economic losses. The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is providing South Dakota State University a $150,000 Rapid Outcomes from Agricultural Research or ROAR grant to develop a diagnostic tool and vaccine for the virus. SDSU is providing matching funds for a total investment of $300,000.

Subgroups A and B of the virus were recently identified for the first time in the U.S., causing outbreaks of severe respiratory symptoms and declining egg production on both turkey and chicken farms. The deadly virus is also spreading quickly, with flocks suffering mortalities of 30% to 50%. A farm in North Carolina reported losing 80% percent of one barn’s birds. Better detection methods and flock surveillance are needed to limit the spread of the virus and its economic impact.

FLOCK PROTECTION

“The poultry industry is facing several potentially devastating threats to production right now, including avian metapneumovirus and avian influenza,” said Angela Records , FFAR chief scientific officer. “With ROAR’s unique ability to quickly mobilize funding, this research will create the diagnostic tools and prevention strategies farmers need to protect their flocks and their bottom lines.”

Researchers led by Sunil Mor , assistant professor at SDSU, are developing a diagnostic test for aMPV types A and B, as well as a vaccine. The researchers will also develop a challenge model which will be helpful in evaluation of the safety and efficacy of commercially available imported vaccines and new vaccines being developed in the U.S., including their own.

“The new introduction of subgroups A and B has huge economic impact on U.S. poultry,” Mor said. “The rapid spread of these viruses highlights the urgent need for developing specific diagnostic tests as well as effective vaccines. The ROAR program is uniquely positioned to fund projects rapidly that are related to emerging diseases.”

FFAR’s ROAR program rapidly funds research and outreach in response to emerging or unanticipated threats to the U.S. food supply or agricultural systems.