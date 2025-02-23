FFAR rapid research develops H5N1 waste stream surveillance tool

DAVIS, Calif. — The ongoing H5N1 (bird flu) outbreak has affected 70 million birds, causing an estimated $2.5 billion to $3 billion in losses to poultry producers. The discovery of H5N1 in cattle raises concerns about greater economic losses and the possibility of further mutations in the virus. To speed up detection practices, the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is providing Barnwell Bio, Inc. a $74,133 Rapid Outcomes from Agricultural Research or ROAR grant to develop a waste stream animal health monitoring system to identify the virus in asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases. Barnwell Bio is providing matching funds for a total investment of $148,919.

Current H5N1 detection practices rely on animals displaying symptoms and targeted testing of animals suspected of illness. H5N1 can spread quickly and waiting for observable symptoms, individual examinations and testing leads to significant time lags in fighting its spread. The rapid spread of H5N1 in cattle across several states demonstrates the need for pre-symptomatic surveillance practices.

“The ability of H5N1 to mutate and spread undetected places livestock operations at risk at a time when producers are already facing numerous challenges to their profitability,” said Angela Records , FFAR chief scientific officer. “Rapid response through this ROAR grant will provide producers with a tool to stay ahead of the virus spread and protect their operations, which will also help keep foods accessible for consumers.”

Researchers led by Jake Byrnes, chief scientific officer at Barnwell Bio, are developing a real-time waste stream monitoring system for infectious diseases like H5N1. Continuous surveillance will help detect and identify specific strains of H5N1, providing a more accurate and timely method of monitoring the virus. This proactive disease management will help improve animal welfare and reduce the economic impact of outbreaks.

“H5N1 has been a top-of-mind concern for animal health practitioners across the country. Our stakeholders have a palpable sense of anxiety, not knowing about the arrival of this virus on their farms until it’s too late,” said Byrnes. “We are eager to tackle this problem head on with FFAR’s support, and to better understand the spread and evolution of H5N1.”

FFAR’s ROAR program rapidly funds research and outreach in response to emerging or unanticipated threats to the U.S. food supply or agricultural systems.