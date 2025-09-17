Field Day showcases applications of small ruminant grazing
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension will host a field day on Friday, Sept. 26, focused on small ruminant grazing at Harold Johnson’s Ranch (Egan Lane, Hyannis, Neb., just east of Egan Lake).
The in-person event will begin at 9 a.m. MT, and highlight how integrating different livestock species, such as cattle, sheep or goats, can benefit pasture health, management of woody species and overall ranch profitability.
Producers, land managers, and anyone interested in diversifying their grazing systems are invited to attend. The field day will feature live demonstrations and perspectives from the hosting producer who has implemented small ruminant grazing, as well as insights from UNL Extension specialists on flock health considerations over lunch.
Topics will include:
- Forage preferences and efficiency with multiple species
- Fencing and infrastructure for small ruminants
- Nutritional considerations and supplementation
- Economics and marketing opportunities
- Parasite and predator control strategies
- Flock health considerations
Participants will have the opportunity to see livestock in action and discuss firsthand the practical aspects of multispecies grazing.
This event is free to attend and includes lunch, but registration is requested to help with planning.
For questions or to register, contact: Brock Ortner at bortner2@unl.edu, (308) 327-2312, or Ryan Benjamin at ryan.benjamin@unl.edu, (402) 376-1850.