Field tours and more at the annual P.A.R.T.T.

Checking on results from soil probes in the field are Homnath Ghimire, intern, left, Mohamed Khalil, Nebraska Extension faculty, and graduate student Sujani De Silva. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Tours

The annual Panhandle Agriculture Research and Technology Tour will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center campus in Scottsbluff.

One of the speakers on the tour will be Mohamed Khalil, Nebraska Extension Assistant Geoscientist Applied Geophysics. He has done work on seepage and its effect on building and dam structures.

“In Nebraska, we have 2,969 dams, and 5 percent of them are classified as having high hazard potential. There are many reasons for seepage. It could be a permeable layer within the dam or the foundation of the dam, some cracks, or animals,” said Khalil. These problems are nationwide. He will explain more on his investigative tools and some of the work he is doing on fields at the center.

The free event will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and a welcome by director John Westra at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of the research plots. Vendors and equipment will be onsite. Demo and field visits will be held, along with a tour of dry bean varieties.

To register go to ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_blSeNhZkxwR1ISq

Following is the agenda

Morning schedule – outdoor sessions and trailer tours

Dipak Santra: Alternative crops for Nebraska

Xin Qiao and Gary Stone: Irrigation research update

Nevin Lawrence: Palmer amaranth management

Mohammed Khalil: Geophysics in groundwater and hydraulic structures

Carlos Urrea: Update on the dry bean breeding program

Bob Harveson: Managing multiple diseases of specialty crops in Nebraska.

Bijesh Maharjan: Nutrient management in sugar beets and dry beans

Pin-Chu Lai: Thrips and seed treatment in dry beans

Noon – 1 p.m. Lunch and vendor and equipment visits and award presentations

1-2 p.m.- Afternoon schedule indoor sessions at the auditorium

Wei-Zhen Liang: STEM education with sensors and cameras

Jessica Groskopf: Ag Economy Update

Mohammed Khalil: Geophysics in groundwater and hydraulic structures

2 p.m. – Demo and field visits and the dry bean variety tour at the Mitchell Ag Lab, hosted by Carlos Urrea