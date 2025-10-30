Fifth graders explore water’s uses and effects at annual WET event

Lake Minatare Elementary students Addison, left, and Allison Engelhaupt line up to ask questions and pet the short-tailed python at the Effects of Water Erosion water station. Courtesy photo

The annual Water Education for Tomorrow or WET event welcomed more than 300 fifth-graders Oct. 7-8 to the North Platte Natural Resources District Campus in Scottsbluff. The two-day event featured nine stations where fifth graders rotated to learn about water and its many aspects through educational talks and hands-on activities. The event is a collaboration between the Educational Service Unit 13 and the NPNRD.

“It’s just a chance for area fifth-grade students to come and learn about an important natural resource, ‘water,’ from experts from around the area,” said Dave Griess, ESU 13 professional learning coordinator. The event is a team effort as both the NPNRD and ESU 13 go over evaluations and tweak aspects of the event. They develop nine different stations and get presenters who are very informative and hands-on. “I think the kids love to learn about science, social studies and natural resources, in different ways than in the classroom.”

Among the returning stations was “Water Safety,” run by the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department.

“We’re telling them about fire and water safety,” said Carissa Schank-Grubbs, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department fire chief. “They go to the pool, and go to the lake, and we do have lots of bodies of water around here, and it’s important for kids to know about life jackets and how to use them.” The highlight for the students was at the end of the session, when they would get to spray the fire department’s firehose.

WATER RESOURCES

Each station had something the students enjoyed and dealt with water. “We have a fantastic campus where we can have nine different stations and 200 kids all spread out. The topic also fits well with our purpose, water resources,” said Kyle Ann Hopkins, NPNRD data management and outreach coordinator.

Many of the children note their favorite part involves the animals the Riverside Discovery Zoo brings out to the event. This year, a short-tailed python visited with the students on Tuesday. The presenter explained to the students how water can make it easier or harder for snakes to burrow in the ground, where they build homes or wait to attack prey.

“It’s a fun field trip. So interactive, hands-on, and an enhancement for science time,” said Rebecca Wenger, fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Heights. “They like to talk about their favorite station, and later on in the year, they remember the interaction here and how it applies to their textbook learning.”