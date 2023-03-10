The drought reduced hay production across much of Nebraska last year. This winter has maxed out hay supplies. Many cow-calf producers are short on hay and questioning if they have enough to make it to green grass. In addition, spring-calving cowherds are at the time of year when nutrient requirements are highest. Nebraska Extension is hosting a webinar, Thursday, March 16, to discuss options for getting lactating cows fed until pasture is available to graze.

The webinar will start at 6 p.m./7 p.m. CT and will discuss management practices to help pastures recover from drought, feeding pairs in confinement when hay is in short supply, spring-planted small grain forages that may be able to enhance the current forage supply, and management strategies for cow-calf pairs on planted forages. To watch this webinar and ask questions, please pre-register at https://go.unl.edu/foragegap .

Speakers from Nebraska Extension include Jerry Volesky, range & forage specialist; Karla Wilke, cow-calf and stocker cattle management specialist; Daren Redfearn, forage/crop residue specialist; and Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist.

For more information on this webinar go to https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch/2023/filling-spring-and-early-summer-forage-gaps-webinar-march-16 .