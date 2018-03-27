Final private pesticide training will be held April 5 in North Platte, Neb.

Producers needing to renew or get a new private pesticide license should plan to attend a face-to-face session at the West Central Research and Extension Center, located at 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte Neb. The program will begin promptly at 9 a.m., Thursday, April 5. This will be your last chance to attend a face-to-face meeting in the area. Please pre-register by calling the Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office at (308) 532-2683 or e-mail Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu.