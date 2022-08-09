 Final reconciliation bill includes aid to socially disadvantaged farmers | TheFencePost.com
Final reconciliation bill includes aid to socially disadvantaged farmers

The Hagstrom Report

The final version of the Inflation Reduction Act that the Senate passed Sunday and the House is expected to consider Friday includes a provision to fix the problems with the aid to socially disadvantaged farmers in the American Rescue Plan, DTN/Progressive Farmer reported Monday.

Noting that the provision in the American Rescue Plan led white farmers to sue the Agriculture Department, DTN said that the bill “includes just over $1 billion to FSA to replace the loan reimbursement for socially disadvantaged farmers passed in 2021.”

