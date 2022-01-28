Final weekend of 2022 NWSS sees big crowds and visitor enthusiasm
With uncertainty regarding COVID impacts and resulting mandates and restrictions throughout the initial days of the 2022 NWSS, attendance numbers were depressed compared to previous years. As the stock show continued its 16-day run, visitors began showing up in larger numbers until it peaked in record breaking or near record breaking attendance figures for the last weekend of the historic event’s 116th year.
“The final Saturday of stock show was at or near an all-time record for attendance,” said NWSS President and CEO Paul Andrews. “We did 58,000 people at the final Saturday. We usually do 50,000 on that day.”
Here are just a few of the many sights, events, and activities those big crowds were able to experience over the stock show’s final weekend.
