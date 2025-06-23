Finalized 10-year sage grouse study confirms benefits of grazing

In a flurry of feathers and wings, male greater sage grouse strut and inflate their air sacs around nearby females or hens during the annual mating ritual on a sagebrush covered lek on the plains of Colorado's Arapahoe National Wildlife Refuge. The dominant male appealed to the females, as they huddled around him he eventually mated with many of them.

Wild sage grouse flock on Colorado lek during springtime

The University of Idaho recently released the finalized results of their 10-year study looking into the impacts of grazing on greater sage grouse populations. The study concluded that cattle grazing does not negatively impact greater sage grouse and can only benefit the species through building robust habitat, increasing forage and reducing invasive grasses that lead to catastrophic wildfires.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Idaho Cattle Association, the Public Lands Council and the Idaho Public Lands Council have all highlighted the benefits of grazing and pushed back against anti-grazing myths for decades, making this landmark study a must point of reference moving forward for anyone questioning the benefits of grazing on wildlife.

“America’s public lands ranchers knew that livestock production has supported sage grouse populations since our ancestors started ranching in the 1800s but we never had the comprehensive, long-term data to back up what we all took as common knowledge. This study finally proves what ranchers have been saying all along — livestock grazing benefits wildlife, native grasses and the overall landscape. This study also shows that the work and expertise of local stakeholders, including university researchers and federal grazing permittees, is crucial for conserving wildlife populations. Ranchers appreciate the decade of research conducted by the University of Idaho to reiterate the benefits of public lands ranching.” said PLC President Tim Canterbury.

“For years, those with ulterior motives have perpetuated the myth that cattle production negatively impacted sage grouse populations. Nothing could be further from the truth and anyone that has worked on a cattle operation with or without grouse nesting knows that grazing improves rangeland health and with it the wildlife that live on working lands. This study is another example of how cattle producers are the original conservationists and grazing cattle is a key component to maintaining the health of America’s treasured natural resources. Thank you to the University of Idaho for spending so much time debunking the unscientific myth that cattle grazing harms native wildlife.” said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein.

STUDY SUPPORT

“When University of Idaho approached us about the idea of this project, we were supportive. As ranchers in grouse country, we have been seeing firsthand the healthy relationship between grouse and cattle for years, and were intrigued by the idea of having scientific data to validate what we have witnessed. Knowing the importance of the study, Idaho Public Land Council approached the National Public Lands Council with a grant application to support the project. With PLC and Idaho Cattle Association support, as well as many other partners, the 10 year study was completed. We are not surprised by the results, and believe the results in this important research will be a critical component in future grouse management moving forward. We commend the University of Idaho and US Geological service for pushing this across the finish line!” said Idaho Public Lands board member and research partner Darcy Helmick.

“Idaho beef producers are deeply committed stewards of the land and wildlife, managing rangelands with care, knowledge, and generational experience. Their responsible grazing practices not only support thriving ecosystems and native species but also enhance soil health, promote biodiversity, and reduce wildfire risk — making beef cattle an essential part of a balanced, resilient Western landscape. We are pleased that this research reinforces that lifelong work and that producers now have this data to substantiate the practice of grazing.” said ICA President Spencer Black.

Last year, preliminary results of this 10-year study, led by University of Idaho Professor Courtney Conway, were released confirming that grazing benefits sage grouse populations and has no negative effects on nesting success. The finalized study reiterates the preliminary data that supports the benefits of grazing including: