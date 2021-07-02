Fink presented BIF Pioneer Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Beef Improvement Federation presented Galen Fink, Randolph, Kan., the BIF Pioneer Award June 24 during its annual research symposium in Des Moines, Iowa. Dr. David Nichols, Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry professor, presented the award.

The Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to the improvement of beef cattle, honoring those who have had a major role in acceptance of performance reporting and documentation as the primary means to make genetic change in beef cattle.

A family operation, Fink Beef Genetics is one of the leading Angus and Charolais seedstock operations in the country. With extensive use of AI, a large embryo transplant program, sexed semen and widespread use of cooperative herds, the operation has been able to grow numbers with a limited land base and very little equipment or hired labor. Balance and cow sense are the hallmark of the Fink program. Fink was a pioneer offering a three-year guarantee on feet and semen checks.

“Galen is always looking ahead and focusing on the future needs of the beef industry,” Nichols said. “Galen’s customer service, dedication to his bull buyers, and willingness to help his community and the industry is second to none.”

Fink served as the 2000-01 BIF president and was recognized as the 2000 BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year.

More than 400 beef producers, academia and industry representatives attended the organization’s 53rd Annual Research Symposium and Convention in Des Moines, and another 250 registered to participate online. BIF’s mission is to help improve the industry by promoting greater acceptance of beef cattle performance evaluation.

For more information about this year’s symposium, including additional award winners and coverage of symposium and an archive of the presentations, visit BIFSymposium.com.