Finks named 2024 Stockman of the Year

Galen and Lori Fink

Fink

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Galen and Lori Fink will be recognized Thursday, Feb. 29 as the 2024 Stockman of the Year. The award is presented annually by the Livestock & Meat Industry Council at the annual Stockmen’s Dinner that kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. Register for the event by Feb. 22.

Galen and Lori (Hagenbuch) Fink grew up on eastern Kansas farms, learning the importance of sound decisions in cattle judging, business and leadership. The couple met at Kansas State University and married in 1975. Galen spent 14 years managing the K-State Purebred Beef Unit while Lori served as secretary-fieldman of the Kansas Angus Association from 1979-1990.

In 1990, after having their daughter, Megan, they took a leap of faith and left their day jobs to put all their effort into the program that was creating cattle that worked for a growing base of commercial customers. All along they’ve chosen to invest in their cows first. Land came later, and still today they own very little equipment.

Despite lacking their own land, the couple, driven by a passion for innovation, utilized technology, including embryo transfer and artificial insemination, to build the Fink Beef Genetics program in a non-traditional manner. Starting by placing embryos in other people’s cows, they pioneered an approach, becoming the first in the U.S. to develop such a program. Through the years, the Fink Beef Genetics operation flourished, currently headquartered in Randolph, Kan., on land purchased in 2006. The couple’s unique thinking and dedication has led to a program that implants more than 800 embryos annually, hosts two sales a year, and offers more than 600 bulls annually through private treaty.

Galen and Lori Fink Fink

CHAROLAIS INTRODUCTION

In 1999, Charolais was introduced to the program, providing customers with additional breeding options. In 2017, Fink Beef Genetics expanded their offerings by introducing Copperhead bulls — a blend of Charolais and Red Angus — aiming to provide even more choices for their customers.

Committed to customer service, Finks have worked with U.S. Premium Beef, Angus and Charolais GeneNet, Meyer Natural Angus as well as developed several feedlot partnerships to help customers get premiums.

Galen and Lori Fink have both served as leaders in numerous industry organizations and Fink Beef Genetics has garnered numerous awards, including being named 2000 BIF Seedstock Producer of the Year, 2001 KSU Alumni and the 2008 Certified Angus Beef LLC Seedstock Commitment to Excellence Award. They were honored as the 2011 American International Charolais Association Producer of the Year. Galen was presented with the BIF Pioneer Award in 2021.

To learn more about Galen and Lori Fink and their leadership in the industry, register for the Stockmen’s Dinner by Feb. 22. The cost to attend is $50 per person. Registration is available online at asi.ksu.edu/stockmensdinner or by calling (785) 532-1267.

Plan to stay the night in Manhattan and attend the 111th Annual K-State Cattlemen’s Day on Friday. Hosted in Weber Hall, the day will start at 8 a.m. with refreshments, educational exhibits and a commercial trade show. The program begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Visit KSUBeef.org for a detailed schedule and registration information. Early registration deadline for Cattlemen’s Day is Feb. 23.

Following Cattlemen’s Day, the 47th Annual Legacy Sale will begin at 4 p.m. at the Stanley Stout Center. The offering includes 43 bulls, 10 fall-bred females and 18 commercial heifers. To learn more about this year’s offering and to request a sale catalog, visit asi.ksu.edu/legacysale.