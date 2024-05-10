Finstad, Fischbach introduce Hoeven’s FARMER Act

Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach, both Minnesota Republicans, today will introduce the Federal Agriculture Risk Management Enhancement and Resilience (FARMER) Act, which was previously introduced in the Senate by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee.In a news release, Finstad and Fischbach said, “Specifically, the FARMER Act would:

▪ Increase premium support for higher levels of crop insurance coverage, which will enhance affordability and reduce the need for ad-hoc disaster assistance;

▪ Improve the Supplemental Coverage Option by increasing premium support and expanding the coverage level, providing producers with an additional level of protection; and

▪ Direct the Risk Management Agency to conduct a study to improve the effectiveness of SCO in large counties.”



Finstad said, “The FARMER Act will make crop insurance more affordable, reducing the need for ad-hoc assistance when disaster strikes and ensuring that family farmers can pass their operations down to the next generation.”

“These reforms will lessen the need for ad-hoc assistance while improving producers’ fundamental risk management tool,” Fischbach added.

In addition to Finstad and Fischbach, original co-sponsors include Reps. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.

Finstad and Fischbach noted that the FARMER Act is endorsed by the American Farm Bureau Federation, American Soybean Association, American Sugarbeet Growers Association, Crop Insurance Professionals Association, Crop Insurance and Reinsurance Bureau, Midwest Council on Agriculture, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Barley Growers Association, National Cotton Council, National Corn Growers Association, National Sunflower Association, Southwest Council of Agribusiness, U.S. Beet Sugar Association, U.S. Canola Association, U.S. Durum Growers Association, Western Peanut Growers Association, Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, and Minnesota Farm Bureau.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., told reporters recently that Hoeven is focused mostly on big farms and that she wants the farm bill to ensure that farms of all sizes and crops can get affordable crop insurance.