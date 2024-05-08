Finstad introduces bill to change CRP

Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., on Tuesday introduced the CRP Modernization Act, a bill he says will use “science-based soil metrics to target CRP acres toward the most vulnerable land, while ensuring farmers and landowners continue to have the tools to protect our most valuable resources.”

The CRP Modernization Act would:

▪ Require USDA to utilize the land capability classification system based on soil quality to approve acreage rental rates for General and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program enrollment.



— Class 1–2: 85% of the county average soil rental rate;

— Class 3: 100% of the county average soil rental rate;

— Class 4-7: 115% of the county average soil rental rate.