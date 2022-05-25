 Finstad wins Minnesota GOP primary; Boozman, Scott safe | TheFencePost.com
Finstad wins Minnesota GOP primary; Boozman, Scott safe

Brad Finstad, a former member of the Minnesota House and the Minnesota rural development director during the Trump administration, won the Republican nomination for the seat of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., in a special primary election held Tuesday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

In an Aug. 9 special election, Finstad will face former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who won the Democratic-Farm-Labor Party nomination. The Aug. 9 election will send a new congressman to Washington, but a regular election will be held in November.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, won the Republican nomination for another term.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., also won renomination, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

