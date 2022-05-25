Finstad wins Minnesota GOP primary; Boozman, Scott safe
Brad Finstad, a former member of the Minnesota House and the Minnesota rural development director during the Trump administration, won the Republican nomination for the seat of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minn., in a special primary election held Tuesday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.
In an Aug. 9 special election, Finstad will face former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger, who won the Democratic-Farm-Labor Party nomination. The Aug. 9 election will send a new congressman to Washington, but a regular election will be held in November.
Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee, won the Republican nomination for another term.
House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, D-Ga., also won renomination, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
[placeholder]
