Fire hits historic Colorado sugar mill

On Christmas morning, at approximately 2:54 a.m., Boulder County, Colorado, Sheriff's deputies, Longmont Fire and Mountain View Fire Protection District responded to the Sugar Mill, located in the 11,900 block of Sugar Mill Road, in Boulder County, on the report of a structure fire. Emergency personnel arrived and encountered a fully engulfed section of the property, located on the south side of Sugar Mill Road, just west of large silos.

Fire personnel began an aerial attack on the fire and prevented it from spreading south throughout the property. The fire was eventually knocked down and fire personnel were on scene until hot spots were extinguished.

The exact cause of this fire has not been determined and is still pending additional review by fire personnel.

No injuries were reported.