Fires exacerbate drought conditions in northwest Colorado

It will be some time before officials can assess the extent of damage caused by wildfires in the Colorado high country. But preliminary indications are that agriculture in the area has escaped major short-term impact. Whatever impact there is, however, is likely to be long-lasting and is further stressing grazing areas already damaged by prolonged drought.

Ranchers have been credited with minimizing damage done by the fires in northwest Colorado as they have banded together to move livestock and bale hay.

Firefighters are battling a dozen blazes in western Colorado, including the fifth largest in the state’s history. According to Frontline Wildfire Defense, the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County had consumed 137,755 acres by Wednesday afternoon and was 68 percent contained.

What’s burning is mostly pinion-juniper pine and dense shrubs in the rugged mountainous areas. Linda Masters, director of Rio Blanco County’s Colorado State University Extension office in Meeker, said most of the wild hay meadows, crucial to the livestock industry in the area, escaped damage with the help of area ranchers.

“The ranchers really helped us in those irrigated meadows,” she said. “They just went up and flooded the meadows. I don’t know what that means for their water rights, but that really saved a lot of houses. We really like having the meadows.

Masters said she hasn’t had a chance to get out in the field to assess the extent of damage because large areas, including key roads, are closed to the public.

“A lot of it was up in the trees, but we’re not allowed up there yet, so I don’t have a feel for the extent of impact yet,” she said. A lot of it was pinion-juniper and brush territory. I haven’t been able to talk to the ranchers because they’ve been busy moving cattle.”

Information on the Frontline website shows seven homes and 23 other structures lost to the Lee Fire. More than 500 firefighters are involved in battling the blaze. Two firefighters have been injured but there have been no fatalities.

The nearby Elk Fire was deemed fully contained late Tuesday after it blackened more than 14,000 acres.

IN ROUTT COUNTY

Over in Routt County, the Crosho Fire, although smaller, was also forcing ranchers to respond to save livestock and people. Todd Hagenbuch, CSU Extension agent for Routt County, said the fire had displaced a couple hundred head cow-calf pairs and bulls from multiple owners and some sheep. Non-ranching landowners also have opened their properties for grazing to allow stock men to bring animals down from the higher meadows.

“These ranchers all worked together beautifully, moving cattle down and keeping them safe,” Hagenbuch said. “They said ‘we’ll figture out the brands later, what’s important is that the cattle and the people are safe.’ I’m really proud of the way these ranchers have come together to handle this situation.”

Hagenbuch said the emergency moves were made mostly by horseback.

The fires also forced ranchers to speed up the baling of hay that was already down in the area. In some instances multiple baling crews were working a meadow while flames licked the nearby hillsides.

Hagenbuch said this is just the start of a long fire season, and unless Mother Nature sends some relief, the extended drought will only make things worse.

“These fires are part of the larger drought story across northwest Colorado,” he said. “Pasture conditions are lean anyway because of drought. And (wild fires) are exacerbating an already tight situation. It’s only mid-August, and we have a long fire season ahead of us. This is just the first of many stories you will be writing about this my friend.”