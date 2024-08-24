Fires rage in Wyoming, Montana

Editor’s note: This story is current as of noon, Aug. 23, 2024. It’s likely the situation will continue to change rapidly over the next hours and days.

Unstable weather in Wyoming on Wednesday, Aug. 21 carried storm clouds and lightning through the northeastern part of the state.

Sparking multiple new fires, the House Draw Fire, one of the largest between Clearmont and Kaycee, and Southeast of Buffalo, (running along the East side of I-25, and crossing I-90) is at zero percent containment, very rapidly tripled in size and has burned around 200,000 acres of grassland and sagebrush covering Campbell, Johnson and Sheridan counties. The Johnson County Department of Emergency Management reported numerous homes and structures in its path, along with miles of fence line and wildlife.