First bird flu death reported in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that an elderly patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in the U.S. has died.

The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions, and contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of a non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds, KATC-TV, a Louisiana news channel said.