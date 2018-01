First day of National Western Stock Show has plenty of activities to enjoy

The 112th annual National Western Stock Show opened Jan. 6 with mild temperatures and plenty of things to do.

Besides eating and shopping, which always is a draw, the full schedule brought thousands of people to the complex to enjoy other things such as cattle shows, the historic stockyards, a traditional ranch rodeo, the Colorado fiddle championships and three packed performances of the popular Colorado vs. the World invitational rodeo.

-Rogers is a freelance writer and photographer located east of Parker, Colo. He can be reached at lincoln@lincolnrogers.com or you can find him on Facebook at Official Lincoln Rogers Writing & Photography Page.