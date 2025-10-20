First IFPA chairman from outside North America emphasizes unity

Patrick Vizzone speaks as the new chairman of International Fresh Produce Association at IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show last week in California. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Chairman-RFP-102725

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The International Fresh Produce Association has chosen Patrick Vizzone, an Australian of Italian origin who lives in Hong Kong, as its first chairman from outside North America.

Vizzone’s elevation from board member to chairman signals IFPA’s recognition of the increasingly international nature of the fruit, vegetable and floral industries since IFPA was created in 2022 in a merger of United Fresh, the former U.S. fruit and vegetable industry group, and the Produce Marketing Association.

In an acceptance speech at IFPA’s Global Produce & Floral Show here on Friday, Vizzone emphasized the size of the industry globally and said that members must overcome their political differences to speak with one voice to “fight for fresh.”

The fruit, vegetable and floral industries now have a production value of $200 billion in the United States and $1.3 trillion globally, Vizzone said.

He continued, “Wherever you stand — from red to blue and all the way through — we may differ on our political views, but we share a common belief in the value of this industry and the people it serves. While we may see the world differently, constant regulatory change, political ambiguity and geopolitical tension are bad for business. That’s why, in these volatile times, we must stand together — one united, global voice for fresh produce and floral.”

In reflection of IFPA’s current membership, Vizzone said, “From growers and floral producers in the Global South, to packer-shippers in North America, retailers in Europe, trading companies across Asia, and the innovative agri-tech firms that bridge Salinas and Silicon Valleys — we must all unite to fight for fresh.”

Fruit, vegetable and flower growers believe they should have the upper hand with both consumer and policymakers because nutritionists praise the health benefits of their products compared to meat and ultraprocessed foods. Real flowers are seen as adding a special joy to households. But the produce and floral industries also say they are aware that agricultural and food sectors have more experience in lobbying governments.

“We must fight for fresh for the good of our industry and the good of society,” Vizzone said. “And we must fight for fresh in the face of powerful, well-funded advocacy for products that do not deliver the social good that fresh produce and floral do.”

In an interview, Vizzone said he is writing a book on the evolution of the food system in which he will argue that the modern food system “was created with the best of intentions” when the world needed shelf-stable, fortified food, “but we are no longer there.” The food stamp program was initially created to provide low-income people with basics such as flour, but now participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program “buy stuff with zero nutritional value,” Vizzone said.

“That system is so ingrained [with] so much inertia through the farm bill,” he said. “Unless the fresh produce industry comes together, it will be difficult to change the system.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins “is taking that on, much to her credit,” referring to Rollins supporting state restrictions on what SNAP participants can buy with their benefits. But the industry also wants to convince Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has focused on food dyes and limiting consumption of ultraprocessed foods, that increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables would help achieve Kennedy’s goal to Make America Healthy Again.

Vizzone notes that he has the background to make the case for produce. “Our industry has been at the heart of my life for five decades,” he said.

Vizzone’s father was in the produce business in Australia, and Patrick started out in the 1970s “selling lettuce as a young lad at Sydney’s Paddy’s Market.” Later, he worked in packing sheds in Werribee, Victoria, and built a farm and a fresh-cut plant in Shanghai. He also sold broccoli in Tokyo’s Ota Market.

After he met his wife, Philippa (Pippa), a Hong Kong-born woman of British and Eurasian descent, they moved to Hong Kong, where Pippa notes they first lived in the apartment building that was the location of the novel and movie “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” the story of a western man and a Eurasian woman. Today, Pippa Vizzone works for Goldman Sachs and the couple are proud residents of Hong Kong, even while others worry about mainland China’s increasing power in the former British colony.

In Hong Kong, Patrick Vizzone, as he puts it, “re-educated myself and became a banker.” Vizzone worked for Rabobank, the giant Dutch multinational banking firm that started out as a co-op bank for farmers, and eventually moved into general banking. But he retained an interest in agriculture. He was head of agri-food and impact investment at Franklin Templeton Global Private Equity, has served on the board of China Agri-Industries, part of China’s COFCO Group, and is an honorary professor of sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship at the University of Manchester.

Today, he is co-founder and CFO of Vertical Oceans, an AI-driven, fully automated sustainable food production platform focusing on aquaculture. He is also the chair and managing partner of AgroNovare, an agri-food tech investment platform with investments in companies such as Vertical Oceans, AgFunder, DiMuto, Innerplant, Atomo Coffee and FreshAlytics.

A major problem facing IFPA members is President Trump’s tariff policy and the reactions to it around the world. “Tariff barriers to protect domestic producers and the environment have always been a part of the industry,” he noted. “What is really counterproductive for the industry and consumers is the extreme volatility we have at the moment. It is difficult for boards to make decisions about investments, very difficult to make tactical divisions.”

IFPA must focus on different issues in each area of the world, Vizzone noted. While it is a goal in the United States to achieve the nutritionists’ recommendation of five fruits and vegetables per day, in China that strategy would actually reduce consumption because the Chinese have fruits and vegetables at the center of their diets. In some countries, the industry faces restrictions on imports and barriers to selling its production in other countries.

Vizzone and IFPA President and CEO Cathy Burns are also focused on helping IFPA member companies adapt to automation, innovation and artificial intelligence to “future-proof the industry.” To achieve those goals, IFPA is launching an app to put analytical tools in the hands of every member.

But the heart of Vizzone’s agenda — and IFPA’s — is to increase sales of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

In the interview, Vizzone noted that the Agriculture Department has said that if an American eats an adequate amount of fruits and vegetables the cost is less than $1,000 per year. Compare that, he said, with Ozempic, the GLP-1 drug for diabetes that costs $10,000 per year and health care costs that amount to 17% of U.S. GDP — $36,000 per family and rising at 7% to 8% per year, he said. Vizzone said he believes 70% to 80% of that spending can be prevented by improving diets.

“Across the globe, the fresh produce and floral industry makes a vital contribution to health, sustainability, and economic growth,” Vizzone said. “Yet barriers remain that limit our industry’s full potential. Removing those barriers is central to IFPA’s mission — whether through advocacy, delivering insights and market intelligence, or uniting our community to solve shared challenges.”