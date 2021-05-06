First ranch in Wyoming awarded top animal welfare and grassfed certifications

CENTENNIAL, Wyo. — The beef cattle at Centennial Valley (CV) Grass Fed Cattle are now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW) —﻿ North America’s most trusted and transparent farm certifier.

One of a portfolio of leading farm certifications offered by A Greener World, the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW label lets consumers know animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as the only “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability — ﻿and the only animal welfare certification in which they have confidence.

Partners Ed Sigel and Nita Engen’s cattle are also Certified Grassfed by AGW. Certified Grassfed by AGW is an optional, additional accreditation for Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers and ranchers raising cattle, sheep, goats or bison according to the Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW high-welfare standards and a 100 percent grassfed feeding protocol. CV Grass Fed Cattle is the first ranching business in Wyoming to be Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW for beef cattle.

Ed Sigel and his family began ranching in the Centennial Valley’s Hecht Creek Ranch 15 years ago. Working through cattle production scenarios, Ed realized there was ‘a better way’ to produce high quality beef at high altitude despite a fierce winter environment. The Sigels started raising a herd of Scottish Highland and Scottish Galloway cattle, breeds known for producing tender, flavorful meat while also able to thrive in Centennial Valley’s challenging climate. As their herd has grown over the years, Ed and Nita chose to pursue Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW certifications because they felt the programs best mirrored their exemplary animal husbandry practices and commitment to sustainability.

Ed Sigel of Centennial Valley Grass Fed Cattle said, “We have a unique, special product, and we were looking for something that qualified us for meeting high standards of animal care which would make our products stand out. We knew we wanted to verify our products by a trusted third-party, and so we are proud to have gained these certifications by A Greener World. Now our customers don’t have to take our word for it — these certifications can provide the assurance they need.”

AGW Director of Communications and Outreach Emily Moose said, “In a marketplace crowded with misinformation and greenwashing, trusted third-party certifications like Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW and Certified Grassfed by AGW deliver real transparency for farmers and consumers. We’re proud to work with farmers and ranchers like Centennial Valley Grass Fed Cattle to promote their high-quality products and sustainable farming practices.”

Centennial Valley Grass Fed Cattle Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW, Certified Grassfed by AGW beef is sold direct from the ranch, through the Eat Wyoming online farmers market with regional pick-up spots, and at a number of regional stores. A local restaurant, The Trading Post, serves Centennial Valley Grass Fed beef. The ranch also has ready-to-ship beef available in one-fourth or one-half steers, and a variety of beef packages. For more information about Centennial Valley Grass Fed Cattle, a list of places to purchase their beef, or to place an order visit cvgrassfedcattle.wordpress.com. Contact the ranch at cvgrassfedcattle.wyo@gmail.com or call (307) 399-7245. Follow news and product announcements from Centennial Valley Grass Fed Cattle on Facebook.