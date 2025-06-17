First round of competition complete at College National Finals Rodeo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Acey Pinkston won the first round of barrel racing at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. She and her Southwest Texas College teammate Natalia Rameriz finished first and second to dominate the event. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen

Pinkston

CASPER, Wyo. — A small college in Uvalde, Texas, made their presence known at the College National Finals Rodeo on Monday.

Southwest Texas College (SWTC) has a student body of less than 6,000. Of those, approximately 40 are involved with the rodeo team. Seven team members did well enough in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southern Region to qualify for the CNFR. Coach Joey Almand has a lot to be proud of after their performance in the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday.

Barrel racers here got an early start as the first event of the day. When it ended, two women from SWTC were at the top of the leaderboard. Acey Pinkston who graduated last month finished first with a blazing-fast run of 14.03 seconds aboard her 12-year-old gelding “Bullet.” It’s not the first time that this dynamic duo has competed here, but it was definitely the best.

“He was absolutely flawless today,” Pinkston said. “I didn’t think he liked it here in the past, but today he proved me wrong. He just keeps getting better.”

Pinkston is ranked 26th in Women’s Professional Rodeo Association after having success at RodeoHouston in March. She also qualified for the upcoming famous Calgary Stampede in Alberta, Canada, and when she left home for the CNFR, it was the beginning of a journey that she hopes will take her to many more wins and possibly qualify her for the National Finals Rodeo.

Pinkston got to watch her teammate, Natalie Ramirez, who qualified for her first CNFR, finish second in the barrels on Monday with a 14.24-second run. Then, SWTC freshman Tyler Calhoun won the first round of tie-down roping in 8.3 seconds.

TEAM ROPING

The team roping was solid with a 5.7-second run earning the round win. That went to the Central Plains Region team of freshmen Cutter Cain and Dace Morris. Cain is going to school at Durant’s Southeastern Oklahoma State University. Morris is attending Western Oklahoma State College at Altus. They beat the next four teams who all tied with 6.2-second runs.

The scored events started their second round of competition and after tying for second place on Sunday, Waitley Sharon from Tarleton State University, is alone at the top of the saddle bronc riding on Monday. Sharon, a freshman, is the only man so far to break 80 points. He scored 84 and will have to wait through Tuesday’s daytime competition to see if that holds.

Southwest Texas College freshman Tyler Calhoun took first place in the tie-down roping at the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., with this 8.3-second run. CNFR photo by Jackie Jensen TeamRoping

Round two in all the events will finish during the day on Tuesday. The first performance starts Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. where round three begins.

Nearly 400 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association athletes from colleges and universities across the country have gathered in Wyoming for the weeklong event which culminates with the crowning of the 2025 national champions on Saturday, June 21.

Top athletes from 11 geographic regions compete in three rounds of competition. The top 12 cumulative scores or times advance to championship Saturday to vie for national championships. Round three is spread over four rodeo performances beginning Tuesday evening and running through Friday evening.

The following are results from the College National Finals Rodeo, June 16, 2025, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.cnfr.com .

First Round winners:

Barrel Racing: 1, Acey Pinkston, Southwest Texas College, 14.03 seconds. 2, Natalia Ramirez, Southwest Texas College, 14.24. 3, Hailey Witte, Fort Hays Community College, 14.37. 4, Emma Ricke, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.38. 5, Brylee Grubb, Gillette College, 14.43. 6, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 14.45. 7, Adyson Wright, Treasure Valley Community College, 14.47. Emma Hensen, Fresno State University, 14.48.

Tie-down Roping: 1, Tyler Calhoun, Southwest Texas College, 8.3 seconds. 2, Bryden Roe, Tarleton State University, 8.7. 3, Brey Yore, South Plains College, 8.9. 4, Stone Reeves, University of West Alabama, 9.1. 5, Cory James Bomhoff, Laramie County Community College, 9.2. 6, (tie) Blake Carter Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Daniel Miranda, Cal Poly State University, 9.4 each. 8, Cole Blades, Central Arizona College, 9.5.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Will Collier, Northwest Mississippi Community College, 3.8 seconds. 2, (tie) Landris White, Tarleton State University, and Jace Mayfield, Central Wyoming College, 4.1 each. 4, (tie) Cameron Haumea, Sul Ross State University, and Nate Clark, New Mexico State University, 4.5 each. 6, (tie) Dalton Kunkee, South Dakota State University, and Emmett Edler, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 4.7 each. 8, (tie) Mitch Delton, Montana State University, and Owen Redfeairn, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 4.8 each.

Goat Tying: 1, Mayce Marek, Texas A&M University-Commerce, 6.0 seconds. 2, (tie) Tori Brower, Tarleton State University, and Riata Day, University of Wyoming, 6.2 each. 4, Logan McLeod, Sam Houston State University, 6.3. 5, (tie) Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University; Parker McIntyre, Panhandle State University, and Maggie Usher, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 6.4 each. 8, (tie) Michaela Jo McCormick, Montana State University; Ashley Barratt, Utah Valley University; Joanna Hammett, University of West Alabama; Alyssa Gary, McNeese State University, and Jacee Graff, Weatherford College, 6.6 each.

Team Roping: 1, Cutter Cain, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Dace Morris, Western Oklahoma State College, 5.7 seconds. 2, (tie) Colter Reed Snook, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and Cale Morris, Western Oklahoma State College; Cason Richey, Texas Tech University, and Cashton Weidenbener, Weatherford College; Treyden Larmon and Gus Albertson, Northeast Oklahoma A&M College; and Tyler Jones, Fresno State University, and Ty Jacobs, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 6.2 each. 6, Wiley Jack Karas, Treasure Valley Community College, and Caden Marker, Walla Walla Community College, 6.3. 7, Cole Trexler, and Kyler Erikson, University of Montana-Western, 6.4. 8, (tie) Trevor Sorge and Tel Sorenson, Gillette College, and Lan Fuhrer and Trey Frank, South Dakota State University, 6.5 each.

Second Round Leaders:

Bareback Riding: 1, Jason Wilson, Missouri Valley College, 79.5 points. 2, (tie) Gavin French, Texas A&M University, and Braden Tyrer, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 79 each. 4, Jackson Lunn, Mid-Plains Community College, 77. 5, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University, 76. 6, (tie) Jence Griffith, Fort Scott Community College, and Bryce Eck, Missouri Valley College, 75. 8, Blayn Hughston, Western Texas College, 73.5.

Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Adriene Steffen, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Kate Eiland, Pearl River Community College, 1.9 seconds each. 3, (tie) Carli Hawkins, Oklahoma State University, and Jenna Hume, Dickenson State University, 2.1 each. 5, Rylee George, Texas A&M University-Commerce. 6, Jordyn McNamee, University of Wyoming, 2.8. 7, Ashley Henderson, University of West Alabama, 3.0. 8, Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University, 3.3.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Waitley Sharon, Tarleton State University, 84 points. 2, Monte Bailey, Montana State University, 78. 3, (tie) Zane Magner, Fort Scott Community College, and Byron Christiansen, Utah State University-Eastern, 76.5 each. 5, Matt Cicisly, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, 76. 6, (tie) Coleman Shalbetter, Tarleton State University, and Levi Mines, New Mexico State University, 75 each. 8, Brady Irvine, Garden City Community College, 74.5.

Bull Riding: (4 rides) 1, Hayden Welsh, Odessa College, 83.5 points. 2, Trace Scarlavai, Mid-Plains Community College, 76.5. 3, Brock Dean Cooper, Treasure Valley Community College, 75.5. 4, Gavin Knutson, University of Montana-Western.