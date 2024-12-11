FWS proposes ESA listing for monarch butterfly

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a division of the Interior Department, on Tuesday proposed listing the monarch butterfly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

In a news release, the Fish and Wildlife Service said public comments will be accepted on the proposal from Thursday until March 12, 2025. FWS will then evaluate the comments and any additional information on the species and determine whether to list the monarch butterfly. In the release, FWS included endorsements from several conservation and environmental groups.

The proposal could, of course, be adjusted by the incoming Trump administration.

Farmers for Monarchs said it encourages farmers to continue their conservation efforts for the monarch butterfly.

“Farmers and landowners play a critical role in monarch conservation, and this threatened listing proposal provides a pathway for collaborative efforts that benefit monarch populations,” said Matt Mulica, senior project director at Keystone Policy Center, which facilitates Farmers for Monarchs. “This is the next step in a process that will take another year to reach a final decision. During this time, we strongly encourage farmers to develop new habitat projects or continue the voluntary monarch conservation initiatives already deployed on their land. Today’s proposed rule also affords farmers the opportunity to weigh in during the public comment period. Farmers for Monarchs is committed to ensuring farmers have relevant information to share their voices and perspectives.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., praised the decision.

“Our monarchs are in grave danger,” Merkley said. “We’ve all experienced the moment of childhood joy and excitement when we spot a butterfly dancing in the air, and their beauty contributes to the health of our planet, too. So many of the crops we rely on for sustenance depend on pollinators. Listing the species as threatened is a step in the right direction to save not just the iconic western monarch, but all monarchs.

“I have been raising the alarm for years about the many threats to pollinators, including habitat destruction, deadly pesticides and herbicides, and extreme weather fueled by climate chaos. This designation under the Endangered Species Act confirms what we have known to be true all along: The monarch butterfly is in danger of extinction if we fail to take bold action to protect them.

“State, local, Tribal, and private entities must continue to work together to help monarchs recover. This is the only path forward to save our monarchs.”

The American Soybean Association said the threatened decision listing was long expected, but called for transparency in the process.

Brandon Wipf, ASA board member and soy grower from South Dakota who is ASA’s liaison with Farmers for Monarchs, said of FWS’ decision, “Farmers are proud to be part of the solution when it comes to protecting both the environment and species. We have long adopted voluntary conservation practices that support wildlife and, specifically, monarch butterflies. We welcome this opportunity to share our story and ensure any future listing decision is grounded in sound science and allows farmers the flexibility to continue growing soy productively, sustainably, and using practices that help monarch populations thrive.”

The National Corn Growers Association said, “The threatened designation proposal for the monarch butterfly reflects the need for strong conservation measures while maintaining regulatory flexibility that balances species protection with existing land uses.”

“As corn growers, we look forward to providing input on how we can protect monarch butterflies without disrupting critical agricultural activities that help fuel and feed the world,” said Illinois farmer and NCGA President Kenneth Hartman Jr.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Preserving natural surroundings for America’s wildlife has long been a priority for farmers and ranchers. That dedication extends to the monarch butterfly.

“The use of a 4(d) rule acknowledges the work farmers are undertaking to protect the monarch while recognizing the need for flexibility in conservation efforts between diverse regions and crops. This opens the door for an important dialogue about farmers as caretakers and cultivators of the land. Our farm families treasure that responsibility.

“We look forward to fully reviewing the proposed designation and plan to submit robust comments before the final determination. We are also committed to the larger goal of modernizing the Endangered Species Act to protect wildlife and promote voluntary efforts to preserve at-risk species.”