Fiske joins American Gelbvieh Association staff

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The American Gelbvieh Association is pleased to announce and welcome Will Fiske as the breed growth specialist.

In this role, Fiske will be involved with data analysis projects, assist the AGA marketing team's efforts to further grow demand for Gelbvieh and Balancer-influenced cattle, and facilitate and increase the use of AGA's commercial cow herd database, Smart Select Service.

"I'm truly honored and excited to serve the membership of the AGA and work with such an excellent team," Fiske said. "I look forward to connecting our members and their customers with profitable opportunities in today's beef industry through technologies and markets."

A native of Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, Fiske grew up in the commercial cow-calf and stocker business. Taking an active role in 4-H and FFA as well as serving as a junior board director of the National Junior Angus Association also encouraged his passion for the beef industry.

With bachelor's degrees in agribusiness and animal science from Virginia Tech, Fiske managed a heifer research and development facility before pursuing a master's degree in animal breeding and genetics at Kansas State University.

While at Kansas State, Fiske was involved with projects that assessed structural soundness of purebred cattle. Additionally, Fiske was involved with a nutritional supplementation study. His thesis work includes the development of a genetic evaluation for a Bos indicus cattle breed (Afrikaner) in South Africa. Most recently, he served as a contractor with American Angus Association's Angus Genetics Inc., collecting and analyzing foot data in Angus herds across the country.

"We are excited to have Will joining the AGA team. His expertise and industry experience are sure to be an asset for the AGA as we continue to become a progressive breed association in today's modern beef industry," said Megan Slater, AGA interim executive director.

Fiske will begin full-time with the AGA on Jan. 2, 2019, and will be based in Manhattan, Kan. Fiske can be reached at (303) 465-2333 or via email at will@gelbvieh.org.