Five honored at Wyoming Department of Agriculture Excellence in Agriculture Awards

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, the Wyoming Department of Agriculture honored five individuals for their contributions to the agriculture industry and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture at the Ruthe James Williams Center on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds during the 107th State Fair.

The excellence in agriculture awards are given to individuals who continuously exemplify a dedication to the agriculture industry in Wyoming. Recipients are nominated by each of the divisions of the WDA and selected based on their achievements in working with the WDA to help enhance and promote the agriculture industry, natural resources, and quality of life in Wyoming. The following individuals won Excellence in Agriculture Awards during the ceremony:

· Denise Lucero, Goshen County Conservation Districts – Science Cooperator Award. The Science Cooperator Award is given to a person or group that works with the Analytical Services staff to provide enhanced services and/or education to the people of Wyoming.

· Hannah Swanbom, University of Wyoming Extension – Friend of Agriculture Award. The Friend of Agriculture Award is given to a person or group who has gone above and beyond to promote sustainable agriculture in Wyoming. The recipient has worked with the Department of Agriculture, particularly the Natural Resources & Policy Division, and demonstrated an expertise and passion for agricultural values.

· Mike Moore, Wyoming Seed Certification Service Manager – Excellence as an Industry Supporter Award. The Excellence as an Agriculture Industry Supporter Award is reserved to honor a Wyoming business or individual who promotes and supports agriculture in association with programs under the Department of Agriculture’s Technical Services section.

· Abigail Boudewyns, Wyoming Legislative Service Office (award given for her efforts when working at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office) – Outstanding Service Award. The Outstanding Service Award is presented to an individual or business that has provided outstanding service to their community, the citizens of Wyoming or the Consumer Health Services section.

· Dennis Sun, Wyoming Livestock Roundup – Pacesetter Award. The Pacesetter Award is selected by the director and deputy director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and is given group who positively contributed to a difficult or challenging issue facing the agriculture industry or the WDA.

The Excellence in Agriculture Awards are presented each year during the Wyoming State Fair.

For more information on the awards and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, contact Derek Grant at (307) 777-7180 or derek.grant@wyo.gov.