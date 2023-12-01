Five Rivers host one-of-a-kind mock biosecurity event

The mock biosecurity event was attended by Five Rivers management teams, the Colorado state and assistant state veterinarians, USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Services veterinary services, state extension veterinarians, the Beef Alliance, third party contractors, and Beef Northwest. Photo courtesy Five Rivers Cattle Feeding Inc.

Biosecurity

On Nov. 8, Five Rivers Cattle Feeding hosted a one-of-a-kind event at their Kuner Feedlot, staging a mock Enhanced Biosecurity Plan event. The event was attended by Five Rivers management teams, the Colorado state and assistant state veterinarians, USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Services veterinary services, state extension veterinarians, the Beef Alliance, third party contractors, and Beef Northwest. The goal of the event was to implement and observe enhanced biosecurity practices developed as a part of the Secure Beef Supply initiative.

From the moment you drove through the Kuner Feedlot gates in Kersey, Colo., on Wednesday morning, you could tell things were different. Cones and caution tape delineated “clean” and “dirty” areas and a large banner advertised “A Mock Biosecurity Event is Being Held Here Today.” Signage on the feedyard clearly directed attendees to the cafeteria where red lines clearly showed a traffic flow.

The morning started off with an explanation for why we conducted this type of exercise and if an outbreak, for example foot and mouth disease, were to occur, what do producers need to initiate. Issac Hardee, DVM with Five Rivers Cattle Feeding clearly outlined the signs of foot and mouth disease and how contagious it can be. Then, Emily Davis, a third-party contractor specializing in developing Secure Beef Supply biosecurity plans, spoke, explaining what can be done to keep businesses safe and functional in the case foot and mouth disease lands on U.S. soil.

The mock biosecurity event was attended by Five Rivers management teams, the Colorado state and assistant state veterinarians, USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Services veterinary services, state extension veterinarians, the Beef Alliance, third party contractors, and Beef Northwest. Photo courtesy Five Rivers Cattle Feeding Inc. Biosecurity

WORST CASE SCENARIOS

There was a Q&A session amongst the feedyard management teams and the state veterinarians talking about worst case scenarios and how developing a plan now can ensure your business stays open. “In the case of an outbreak, we will not have time to approve plans and work on developing biosecurity plans, the best way to make sure you are safeguarded in the case of an outbreak, is to work on that plan now and hope you never have to use it,” said the Colorado state veterinarian. Examples were examined in African swine fever and high path avian influenza, and how those industries have developed, and unfortunately had to use, their enhanced biosecurity plans.

“I want to applaud Five Rivers Kuner Feedlot on not only developing their plan, but putting in the time to create a mock event and let their team members see the plans in action. That creates buy-in that will be incredibly valuable if the time comes” said Dr. Don Beckett with USDA APHIS veterinary services. The event concluded with a guided tour of Kuner Feedlot, explaining lines of separation, how grain shipments and cattle trucks can continue movement in modified patterns in the case of a foot and mouth disease outbreak in the United States. “It was great for our team to see what these plans look like in action, and I am very proud to say we hosted the first one of its kind at Five Rivers Cattle Feeding” said Josh Szasz DVM PhD Five Rivers Cattle Feeding.

For those interested in developing their own Secure Beef Supply plan or would like to learn more about the Secure Beef Supply Initiative, contact the state vet or the Secure Beef Supply website http://www.securebeef.org .