Flatbed stages

Small town America is known for looking after their own. Whenever the need arises, neighbors step up to help fill a need. Without expecting anything in return, they open their homes, their hearts, and their wallets to help a friend. Recently our little town has shown just how big of a heart the people that call this place home have. Last Friday night we held a benefit for a man who underwent major surgery. He and his wife both would be laid up for quite some time and our little community lifted them on our shoulders.

The Eagles Club held the benefit supper, while members of the local 4-H club served up the meal. Folks donated items for the silent and live auction, ranging from plane tickets to spur straps. The local auctioneer called for bids, and friends and neighbors bid each other up higher and higher to raise money for a great cause. The night ended with a street dance fenced off by cow panels and a flatbed trailer as a stage for the band.

This little event got me to wondering what would have happened if someone had tried to do this event in one of those big cities. I’m pretty sure there is no way this would happen. See small town folks and rural people are a different kind. We’ll give the shirt off our back to help someone. We rely on one another and it’s one of the things that make living out here the best part of life. I’m not saying that people who live in the big city wouldn’t do this, but I can only imagine the problem children that would arise when you tried to pull off something like this.

Our little town is one that will go all out when they are given the opportunity. The fourth of July is a big time for little old Oshkosh. A parade led by the local VFW, a baseball tournament, city wide BBQ, fireworks show by the local fire department, and a contest pitting one side of the tracks against the other for who can shoot off the best fireworks. For a town with only one grocery store, we put on quite a show.

Rodeos, parades, firecrackers, and BBQ are part of summer fun here in our little part of the world and frankly I wouldn’t have it any other way. I don’t ever want to live where people won’t stop and visit in the middle of the road for a few minutes or take the time to send a meal when a family is in need. For me, I’m happiest in my little town where the stage was used to haul hay out of the field earlier in the day, and the fence for the beer garden penned cattle at a branding this spring.

Take a lesson from our little town, go out of your way to help your neighbor. Dance in the street and be a friend to those that you meet. That’s all for this time, keep praying for rain and keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless!

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.