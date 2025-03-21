Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
- TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
- Date of Sale: 03/17/2025
- Location: Broken Bow, Neb.
- Auctioneer: Jesse Bolin
- Sales Manager: Inovation Ag Marketing
- Averages:
69 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $5,194
23 Registered Yearling Heifers avg. $3,106
- Comments:
The Flatwater Gang made up of Cooksley Red Angus and Sandbur Ridge Red Angus held their annual production sale in Broken Bow, Neb., on St. Patricks day. The bulls were displayed at the Broken Bow Livestock for everyone to inspect, then buyers joined up at the One Box Convention Center for a great lunch and video sale. There was a great crowd on hand for the sale and a great set of bulls, giving the Flatwater Gang breeders their best sale to date.
Top bulls:
Lot 1, Ridge Ranch Hand 4521, Feb. 5, 2024 son of STRA Ranch Hand 2010 x Ridge Compass 7087 to Young Red Angus, Kan., for $36,000.
Lot 42, Ridge Lancaster 4281, Feb. 29, 2024 son of HRR Copenhagen 3Y x MKL CRK Express 9141 to Pat Holeman, Westerville, Neb., for $12,000.
Lot 6, Ridge Quindaro 4070, Feb. 15, 2024 son of Lacy Quindaro 056J x 5L Vigilante 2674-11D to Jeff Schelkopf, Triple C Cattle, Sutton, N.D., for $9,000.
Lot 3, Ridge Ranch Hand 4528, Feb. 7, 2024 son of STRA Ranch Hand 2010 x Ridge Compass 7087 to Dailey Angus, Thedford, N.D., for $8,500.
Lot 15, Ridge Exile 4053, Feb. 12, 2024 son of Red LWNBRG Exile 11K x 5L Bourne 117-48A to John Taylor, Taylor, Neb., for $7,000.
