Floating our troubles away

When the snow begins to melt way up high in the mountains, guided white water rafting trips, adrenaline junkie kayakers and other thrill seekers take to the water to ride the rapids and feed their wild side. I’ve been on these kinds of river trips, and though they are fun, I’ve come to appreciate a different kind of river cruise. See here in the land of the flat water, Nebraska, we have several rivers that cross our beautiful state. Most of the time our rivers run on the mild side rather than the wild side.

When the summer sun starts to burn hot in the sky, many of us cool off in a different kind of way. Tanking is a purely Nebraska adventure. For those of you who have never been, tanking is just what it sounds like, a livestock tank usually used to hold water, is instead turned into a raft that holds people, coolers, sunscreen, lawn chairs, an umbrella and all the other essentials necessary for a lazy day on the water. We usually drop the tanks into the river and float for several miles as the river lazily meanders through the grass-covered sandhills. Sometimes the river gets a little shallow and the tank gets hung up on a sandbar, but sometimes that is the best part. Water fights, picnics, sandcastles and laughs to be had by all are shared on the sandbar. The more tanks in your party, the more fun you are bound to have!

While tanks filled with river riders are common, rubber inner tubes are common practice to navigate the lazy waters too. Tube after tube carry lazy river loungers down the river. Unlike the tanks, the coolers that tag along on the journey get their own tube. Like a puppy on a string, they follow closely by, ready to provide refreshment to anyone in need. No motors, no paddles, just sit and float. No phone to ring, just the sounds of nature and good stories with good friends passing the day away.

Planning the perfect day on the river is most always never planned. It usually comes about after a long hot week in the hayfield, and someone suggests a day on the water. The only planning usually requires filling the cooler with ice and drinks, making sure the tubes hold air, or that there are no holes in the bottom of the tank that you plan on floating, and most importantly making sure that you put a vehicle along the river where you want to get out. The only way to ensure a bad float trip is to forget to leave a vehicle to get home.

Kayakers and rafters all have fancy specialized equipment to aid them in their journey. Wet suits, helmets, GPS tracking units, and handwarmers all protect them from the cold icy waters. We flatwater adventure seekers are outfitted with koozies, cut off jeans and old T-shirts from the glory days of high school sports, flip flops or worn out tennis shoes adorn our feet and cowboy hats or caps from the local co-op are our headgear of choice. Tankers and tubers are the beach bums of the Midwest. We make our own fun and float our troubles away one bend in the river at a time.

This summer when the sun gets a little to warm, take my advice and hit the river the lazy way. Grab some friends and a cooler full of cold drinks and plant your keester in a tube on the river. Leave the phone at home and spend the day making memories. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.