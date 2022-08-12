Flood Communications purchases KIMB-FM Radio in Kimball, Neb.

NORFOLK, Neb., — Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced recently it has acquired Kimball radio station KIMB-FM.

“We are excited to become a closer part of the Kimball community and be a resource to listeners and businesses in the panhandle,” Flood Communications CEO Andy Ruback said. “Kimball hasn’t had a dedicated radio station for some time, so it’s exciting to bring back local news coverage to this region of Nebraska.”

Flood Communications has seen significant success and popularity through its focus on serving rural areas and Hispanic communities. Providing local, trusted news to these audiences is essential in an era of misinformation, Ruback noted.

“We’ve always treasured the listenership and support from the Kimball area, and what better way to say ‘thank you’ than investing in a new radio station dedicated to Kimball, Pine Bluffs and Harrisburg,” Station Manager of Flood Communications — Western Nebraska, Hunter Arterburn said. “Adding the new KIMB-FM radio station allows us to expand our mission of promoting small-town communities across the area and across Nebraska with hyper-local news, sports and weather content.”

In addition to KIMB-FM, Flood Communications’ other recent acquisitions point to the media organization’s robust growth. In 2021, the company acquired five radio stations in the Grand Island-Hastings-Kearney area. Panhandle radio stations, KSID-FM and KSID-AM, and a western Nebraska news bureau, were added in Sidney in 2019. These moves and expansion of business in existing areas helped Flood Communications secure a place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing companies in America — the only broadcast company in the entire country to do so.

“We’re proud of our growth, but we’re even more proud to be a meaningful part of these Nebraska communities,” Ruback said. “Nebraska is a special place to be in this business — in fact, News Channel Nebraska is the only in-state, independent television network of its kind in America. This type of investment in hyper-local news, weather and live coverage of high school sports and other community events doesn’t happen everywhere.”

Following this acquisition, Flood Communications has a total of 23 broadcast stations, 16 radio stations and seven television stations delivering content from border-to-border in Nebraska.