Florida bans fake meat, embraces livestock industry

I have always liked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his efforts to protect children by banning books with sexual content in school libraries, keeping illegal immigrants from overrunning his state and now for signing a bill to ban the manufacture and distribution of lab-grown meat in Florida.

“Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

DeSantis called it a threat to the state’s agriculture industry and poked fun at those who tout fake meat as a way to protect the world from climate change.

“They will say that you can’t drive an internal combustion engine vehicle. They’ll say that agriculture is bad. Meanwhile, they are flying to Davos in their private jets,” DeSantis said.

The bill that DeSantis signed also increases penalties for trespassing on commercial agriculture property.

DeSantis and others in the Florida legislature passed this legislation because agriculture is a huge industry in the state, ranking ninth in the U.S. for beef cattle production with 862,000 head in 2004. According to the Range Cattle Research & Education Center at the University of Florida, half of the state’s ag land is used for cattle production.

What DeSantis didn’t say was that plant-based meat isn’t healthier than real meat.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, “people who ate a diet high in fake meats like Beyond burgers and impossible burgers for eight weeks had higher blood sugars than those who are read meat,” according to an article in the Daily Mail. That means that people who eat fake meat increase their risk of diabetes and heart disease, according to the study.

“But these highly processed products are incredibly high in saturated fats and salt Emily Gelsomin, a senior clinical nutrition specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital wrote for Harvard Health Publishing,” according to the Daily Mail article.

For a copy of this article to show to your fake meat loving friends, go to https://www.dailymail.co.uk/wellness-us/article-13298277/impossible-burgers-unhealthy-vegan-diets-meat-free-heart-health.html .

This proves a point that I’ve made many times, that the fake meat industry developed to kill the livestock industry not to improve people’s health. And if they make money at it so much the better for them.

Unfortunately, we can’t all move to Florida, but we can urge our lawmakers to emulate Florida’s ban on fake meat. I realize that DeSantis and his party dominate the Florida legislature which makes his job easier, but I think as more information comes out about the nutritional deficits of fake meat it will make it easier for other states to follow his lead.