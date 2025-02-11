Florida reps talk of ‘angertainment’ and disaster aid

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., speaks at the crop insurers meeting in Florida. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told the nation’s crop insurers here on Monday that Washington today lives in a “bubble” of “angertainment,” and urged them to make donations to political action committees to counter that.

Cammack said that when a member gives a fiery speech on the House floor, it’s carried on C-SPAN as “I’m fighting for you,” and then it’s used to raise $5 contributions. The speech “pisses off” all their House colleagues, which means it is hard to pass legislation and the member doubles down on “angertainment,” she said.

Cammack added that she has “been in the room when people say ‘if we fix it how are we going to raise money off it.'”

With the split in the House at 217 Republicans to 215 Democrats, Cammack said, “we are a temper tantrum or a heart attack away”from being unable to take action.

“Democrats are far more united than Republicans,” she said. Leading Republicans “is like herding cats. It is really, really hard to come together.” The tight margin has created a House of Representatives that is really a bunch of “junior senators,” she added.

“Everyone is coming to the table, everyone has an ask,” Cammack said, while House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., “is trying to navigate all the personalities.”

Members of the House don’t have a lot of industry experience, “particularly with agriculture so your voice is particularly important, especially with new members,” she said. By making political action committee donations, “you have an opportunity to shine” and “it takes away some of the power of the angertainment model.”

Cammack’s third congressional district is in central Florida, and she noted that agriculture is Florida’s second most important industry after tourism.

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., who represents the fifth district in northeast Florida near Jacksonville, noted that his district produces beef cattle as well as citrus, blueberries and strawberries.

His district gets hit by hurricanes, sometimes several per year, and he noted that the Florida agriculture secretary gets disaster aid that goes directly to farmers.

Soto described the farm disaster aid as “not ideal, but it means we see a runway” to the farm bill.

He urged the crop insurers to tell members of Congress that “you help farmers feed America and you save the government money.”

In an interview after his speech, Soto said that “any extreme measures out of the norm would hurt us,” referring to the Trump administration’s actions.

Amid tariffs that could lead to retaliation against U.S. exports, Soto noted, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program creates a “steady, dependable demand” for farmers’ products.