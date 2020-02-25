Florida to host 52nd annual Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention

Registration is now open for the 2020 Beef Improvement Federation Research Symposium and Convention. This year’s event will be June 9-12 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Kissimmee, Fla.

The deadline for early registration is May 15. Attendees can save $100 by pre-registering. Online registration is available at http://www.beefimprovement.org.

This year’s BIF symposium features two and a half days of educational programming and a full day of tours. The first general session — “Progress in Beef Production in the Gulf Coast” — will feature a presentation by Dr. Todd Thrift of the University of Florida, a panel discussion for bull buyers, a Consumer Market Research presentation by Shawn Darcy of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and finally, attendees will learn about end user perspectives from Henry Zerby, Wendy’s Quality Supply Chain Co-Op. In the second general session, “Trade-offs in Genetic Issues,” attendees will focus on sustainability, learn about the trade-offs of thermo-tolerance and carcass quality and feed efficiency in feedlots versus pastures.

The afternoon breakout sessions both days will focus on a range of beef-production and genetic-improvement topics. The conference also features a Young Producer Symposium on Tuesday afternoon, designed for networking and to equip young cattle producers with essential knowledge as they grow their role in the business. Tuesday evening attendees will enjoy an opening reception.

For more conference details, including registration information, complete schedule and lodging information, visit http://www.beefimprovement.org. Prior to and during this year’s symposium, be sure to follow the event on social media channels using the hashtag #BIF2020.

Each year the BIF symposium draws a large group of leading seedstock and commercial beef producers, academics and allied industry partners. The attendance list is a “who’s who” of the beef value chain, offering great networking opportunities and conversations about the issues of the day. Program topics focus on how the beef industry can enhance value through genetic improvement across a range of attributes that affect the value chain.