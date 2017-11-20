FMCSA To announce additional ELD transition guidance

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration today announced that in advance of the Dec. 18, 2017 implementation of the Congressionally-mandated electronic logging device (ELD) rule, and to further facilitate transition to the rule by motor carriers, the agency will be providing guidance related to enforcement procedures during the ELD transition. These will include a 90-day temporary waiver from the ELD requirement for transporters of agricultural commodities, formal guidance specifically pertaining to the existing Hours-of-Service exemption for the agricultural industry, and guidance on the "personal conveyance" provision.

FMCSA will also provide guidance on the existing 150 air miles hours-of-service exemption in order to provide clarity to enforcement and industry. The guidance is designed to allow industry to maximize the use of this statutory exemption. The agency will consider comments received before publishing final guidance.

FMCSA and its enforcement partners are fully prepared for the Dec. 18, 2017, implementation. The forthcoming announcement represents the agency's desire to implement the ELD rule in a manner that improves safety without impeding commerce.

"FMCSA has listened to important feedback from many stakeholder groups, including agriculture, and will continue to take steps to ease the transition to the full implementation of the ELD rule," said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Cathy F. Gautreaux.

Formal publication of the guidance via the Federal Register is expected within the next two weeks, and will include a public comment process.

For more information on ELDs please visit: http://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/hours-service/elds/electronic-logging-devices.