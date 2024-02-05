FMMO hearing ends but debate continues
|The National Federal Milk Marketing Order public hearing that began on Aug. 23, 2023, in Carmel, Ind., came to a close last week after 12 weeks of hearings, but the debate over what should happen next continues.
The purpose of the hearing was for the USDA to consider proposals to amend the uniform pricing formulas applicable in all 11 federal milk marketing orders.
|Mike Brown, the chief economist for the International Dairy Foods Association, which represents the processors, said, “Forty proposals were submitted by stakeholders to USDA for consideration.”
“Of those, USDA accepted 21 to be included in the hearing process, including two by IDFA — one requesting that USDA update make allowances which are woefully out of date after nearly 20 years of increasing manufacturing costs, and a second proposal on Class I milk pricing that puts more dollars into the pockets of dairy farmers than they would receive under the ‘higher of’ mover while allowing dairy processors to effectively manage price risk,” Brown said.
“Throughout the process, IDFA has remained constructive, offered fact-based testimony, and has continued to encourage USDA to make necessary reforms that allow U.S. dairy producers and processors to compete and win in a global marketplace.”
|National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud, who represents dairy farmers and their co-ops, said, “After five months, 12,000 pages of testimony, and almost two dozen separate proposals considered, our plan remains the most comprehensive, coherent, and compelling framework for modernizing a system that’s badly in need of improvement.”
“We look forward to working with USDA and the entire industry in the weeks and months to come, noting that any plan USDA designs will by necessity require complex analysis to result in a proposal that serves diverse farmer needs well,” Doud said.
“In the meantime, we’ll continue to advocate for badly needed changes in areas such as the Class I mover. The current formula has cost farmers $1.2 billion in losses since its implementation after the 2018 farm bill, with additional losses expected in the coming months. It needs to change back to the previous “higher-of’ formula that served farmers best.
“The higher-of responds quickly to the marketplace, it helps farmer cash flow, it’s simple to understand, and it would have no real impact on processors who are using the formula to boost their immediate balance sheets, not manage future risk as they claim.”
In a “CEO’s Corner” article on the NMPF website today, Doud also said the processors’ push to the change to the Class I mover to the one in the 2018 farm bill “is unacceptable.”
|Geoff Vanden Heuvel, director of regulatory and economic affairs for the Milk Producers Council, a California group, said in the group’s newsletter, “There was a little drama right at the end of the hearing.”
“Danny Munch, an economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation took the witness stand to read a letter from AFBF to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack with the heading: ‘Request for Emergency Return to “Higher-of” Class I Mover,'” Vanden Heuvel said.
“Immediately, both processor groups’ attorneys objected to having Danny read the letter. Their objection was based on it coming into the hearing at the last minute with this “emergency” request. Other participants did not object and the USDA staff did not object and the judge allowed the letter to be read into the record.
“It was interesting that Danny Munch was the last witness. He is 27 years old and represents the next generation of dairy industry leaders. He had some very nice and appropriate things to say about the judge [administrative law judge Jill Clifton] and the staff of USDA that sat through this marathon process. He mentioned how much he respected and learned from the other hearing participants.”
Vanden Heuvel also noted, “While the hearing testimony phase is over, this process is far from over.”
“The participants have until April 1 to file post-hearing briefs. The judge has to certify the transcript of the hearing sometime over the next month or so. And then USDA has about three months to make a recommended decision. There is then a comment period on that recommended decision. USDA has some months to respond to those comments and issue a final decision that the producers must then vote on.
“We are probably about 10-12 months away from the results of this hearing actually taking effect. It does take a long time to make this kind of major change in the FMMO system. But the time and the opportunity for everyone to participate and have their views known and tested does give stability to the rules when they are finally established.”
The American Farm Bureau Federation also released the letter and an analysis by Munch, an economist with its Market Intel service, on the delay in Dairy Margin Coverage enrollment.