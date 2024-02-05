FMMO hearing ends but debate continues

Geoff Vanden Heuvel, director of regulatory and economic affairs for the Milk Producers Council, a California group, said in the group’s newsletter, “There was a little drama right at the end of the hearing.”

“Danny Munch, an economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation took the witness stand to read a letter from AFBF to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack with the heading: ‘Request for Emergency Return to “Higher-of” Class I Mover,'” Vanden Heuvel said.

“Immediately, both processor groups’ attorneys objected to having Danny read the letter. Their objection was based on it coming into the hearing at the last minute with this “emergency” request. Other participants did not object and the USDA staff did not object and the judge allowed the letter to be read into the record.

“It was interesting that Danny Munch was the last witness. He is 27 years old and represents the next generation of dairy industry leaders. He had some very nice and appropriate things to say about the judge [administrative law judge Jill Clifton] and the staff of USDA that sat through this marathon process. He mentioned how much he respected and learned from the other hearing participants.”

Vanden Heuvel also noted, “While the hearing testimony phase is over, this process is far from over.”

“The participants have until April 1 to file post-hearing briefs. The judge has to certify the transcript of the hearing sometime over the next month or so. And then USDA has about three months to make a recommended decision. There is then a comment period on that recommended decision. USDA has some months to respond to those comments and issue a final decision that the producers must then vote on.

“We are probably about 10-12 months away from the results of this hearing actually taking effect. It does take a long time to make this kind of major change in the FMMO system. But the time and the opportunity for everyone to participate and have their views known and tested does give stability to the rules when they are finally established.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation also released the letter and an analysis by Munch, an economist with its Market Intel service, on the delay in Dairy Margin Coverage enrollment.