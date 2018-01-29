FNS releases food buying app for nutrition program operators

The Agriculture Department's Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced the release of a mobile food buying guide that it believes will help school food service professionals with their purchases.

"The Food Buying Guide Mobile App announced today is a major step forward for the agency in its commitment to providing excellent customer service," said Brandon Lipps, acting deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services. "This new app allows child nutrition program operators to access the guide when and where it's convenient for them, so they can do what they do best — serve nutritious meals to our children."

The mobile app is available to the public and can be an immediate resource to more than 280,000 program operators responsible for USDA's National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, and Summer Food Service Program, as well as the countless food industry representatives working with these programs. This technology is meant to help operators better serve more than 34 million children each day.

"Every child nutrition program operator makes use of the Food Buying Guide to help them choose and purchase the right types and amounts of food for their respective programs. This information, along with related quick-reference resources, is expected to bring cost savings and increased efficiency to FNS' child nutrition programs by helping operators know exactly how much food they need to buy – whether for 30 kids or 30,000," Lipps said.