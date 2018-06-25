Folded Hazelnut Cookies | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
June 25, 2018
1 tbsp. finely chopped hazelnuts
1 tbsp. sugar
1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. confectioners' sugar
1/4 c. cornstarch
3/4 c. cold butter, cubed
2 tbsp. Nutella
1 egg, lightly beaten
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix hazelnuts and sugar.
In a large bowl, whisk flour, confectioners' sugar and cornstarch.
Cut in butter until crumbly.
Transfer to a clean work surface.
Knead gently until mixture forms a smooth dough, about 2 minutes (dough will be crumbly but will come together).
Divide dough in half.
On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion to 1/8-inch thickness.
Cut with a floured 2-inch round cookie cutter.
Place1/4 teaspoon Nutella in center.
Fold dough partially in half, just enough to cover filling.
Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets.
Brush with beaten egg; sprinkle with hazelnut mixture.
Bake 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown.
Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.