Folded Hazelnut Cookies | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 tbsp. finely chopped hazelnuts

1 tbsp. sugar

1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. confectioners' sugar

1/4 c. cornstarch

3/4 c. cold butter, cubed

2 tbsp. Nutella

1 egg, lightly beaten

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small bowl, mix hazelnuts and sugar.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, confectioners' sugar and cornstarch.

Cut in butter until crumbly.

Transfer to a clean work surface.

Knead gently until mixture forms a smooth dough, about 2 minutes (dough will be crumbly but will come together).

Divide dough in half.

On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion to 1/8-inch thickness.

Cut with a floured 2-inch round cookie cutter.

Place1/4 teaspoon Nutella in center.

Fold dough partially in half, just enough to cover filling.

Place 1 inch apart on greased baking sheets.

Brush with beaten egg; sprinkle with hazelnut mixture.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown.

Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.