Following positive test, USDA closes facility, urges teleworking

After an Agriculture Department employee in the Washington headquarters tested positive for the coronavirus, USDA has closed off part of one of its facilities and also encouraged workers to maximize teleworking.

USDA did not name the division in which the employee worked or say what facility was closed off.

In an email to The Hagstrom Report, a USDA spokesperson said, “On Sunday, March 15th, a USDA employee in the National Capital Region (NCR) informed USDA that they received a positive test result for coronavirus. That same day, USDA notified employees who work in close proximity to the employee that they should begin teleworking immediately to help ensure the safety and health of our employees.“

“Access to the affected area of the facility has been closed off and the area is being sanitized and deep cleaned in accordance with CDC guidance. USDA also announced on Sunday that maximized telework is available for NCR employees beginning on Tuesday, March 17.”