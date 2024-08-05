Food, ag subjects at meeting on unfair, illegal pricing

Kanter

Kanter

When the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission this week virtually cohosted the first public meeting of the Strike Force on Unfair and Illegal Pricing to discuss enforcement actions taken to lower prices for American consumers, agriculture and food came up several times.

According to a Justice Department news release, FTC Chair Lina Khan announced that she will ask the commission “to launch an inquiry into grocery prices in order to probe the tactics that big grocery chains use to hike prices and extract profits from everyday Americans at the checkout counter.”

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter highlighted the actions Antitrust Division staff are taking to enforce the law and lower prices in vital industries including food and agriculture. Read Kanter’s speech at

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter highlighted the actions Antitrust Division staff are taking to enforce the law and lower prices in vital industries including food and agriculture. Read Kanter’s speech at https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/assistant-attorney-general-jonathan-kanter-delivers-remarks-first-public-strike-force .

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small “highlighted the all-of-USDA approach to tackling food and agricultural pricing challenges for farmers and consumers alike, including an ongoing investigative study on retail concentration and market practices as well as landmark efforts to modernize the Packers & Stockyards Act rulebook and build a competition partnership with state attorneys general.”