Food box idea generates American Indian horror, boos at conference

American Indians are horrified at the Trump administration's idea of extending the food boxes they get to all Americans, NPR reported.

The boxes go to American Indians in places that don't have adequate grocery stores, but may have led to the high rates of obesity and diabetes on reservations.

Meanwhile, attendees at the National Anti-Hunger Policy Conference on Monday booed Brandon Lipps, administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and the acting undersecretary for food, nutrition and consumer services, when he discussed the idea, and some walked out, Politico reported.