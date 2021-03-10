Food brings everyone to the table — Celebrate Ag Day on March 23, 2021

Join the virtual event from wherever you are to hear updates from government leaders and honor the contributions of American agriculture.

Food brings everyone to the table. And this year, our virtual Ag Day celebration will bring everyone together to recognize the importance of American agriculture.

The program will include both live and pre-recorded segments with remarks from government leaders on the agriculture industry’s economic growth opportunities and how the future will be shaped by lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative from the collegiate Ag Day student program will share their experiences and participants will get to hear the winning Ag Day essay as well as view the winning Ag Day video essay. 2021’s Outstanding Young Farmers will also be recognized during the event.

The program begins on March 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. CST. You can register to attend now at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_62Vmgy4wRJGchTpVlW3h0A .

“Hosting a virtual Ag Day event has led to some creative ways to celebrate American ag,” said Jenny Pickett, president. “The program will include informal thank you videos to farmers from individuals and companies in the industry so even though we can’t gather in person, it will still have a personal feel and energy to it.”

National Ag Day is organized by the Agriculture Council of America. ACA is a not-for-profit organization composed of leaders in the agricultural, food and fiber community, dedicating its efforts to increasing the public’s awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

Find more information on Ag Day and helpful tools for spreading the word about the importance of American agriculture at http://www.agday.org .